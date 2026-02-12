Sidney Crosby indirectly reveals difference between Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini after Team Canada’s Winter Olympics debut

Team Canada got off to an electric start in the 2026 Winter Olympics. After the blowout 5-0 voctory over Czechia, captain Sidney Crosby had nothing but praise for youngster Macklin Celebrini. However, his statement on the former first overall pick in the 2024 NHL entry Draft may hint a bold reminder for Connor Bedard.

In a decision that may come back to bite Jon Cooper and his staff, Team Canada opted to leave Bedard behind in Chicago, while Crosby, Celebrini, and company traveled to Italy for the Winter Olympics. While the 5-0 victory in their debut may signal Team Canada made the right call, the jury is still out. Any finish other than a gold-medal conquest will see the decision harshly criticized.

For the time being, though, everything is clicking. In that regard, Crosby voiced a strong message about Celebrini after the teenager opened the scoring for Team Canada in the Winter Games.

“[Celebrini has] obviously earned the right to be here. I don’t think he was a guy that was on the bubble. He played his way on to the team,” Crosby said after the game, via The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus.

Connor Bedard at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Bedard was on the bubble

Contrary to Celebrini who was named to the full roster, Bedard was reportedly hanging around in case a spot suddenly opened up. Players did come down with injuries, but Bedard never got the call from Team Canada.

In the eyes of many fans, the former first overall selection in 2023 deserved to join Crosby and Celebrini in Italy, but the coaching staff didn’t share that view. As a result, comparisons between Celebrini and Bedard—widely considered the next two faces of the league—will have an early victor in the former, as the Sharks’ talent already boasts Olympic experience under his belt, whereas Bedard doesn’t.

Regardless, as much and as often as Bedard and Celebrini are pitted against one another, pushed to compete for the throne in the NHL, the two youngsters share a strong relationship that traces back to their career beginnings in North Vancouver.