NY Yankees pitcher breaks silence after injury confirmation with strong statement

The New York Yankees ran into trouble early in spring training. Ahead of a pivotal 2026 MLB season, the Bronx Bombers have confirmed yet another tough blow to their pitching rotation. This time, it was Cam Schlittler who came down with an injury as the team practiced in Tampa, Florida.

In the city that never sleeps, drama can’t take any time off, either. That was made clear when the NY Yankees confirmed an unexpected setback for Schlittler, who is dealing with a back inflammation.

Before fans in New York could hit the panic button—though some already did—the young starting pitcher took to his social media, setting the record straight with a clear message as the Pinstripers enter the home stretch of MLB preseason.

“Left lat** and not concerned at all,” Schlittler cleared the air on his injury through a post on his X account. “Gonna be a great upcoming week! Left lat goes into the middle of the back. Just clarifying it’s my left side, chat.”

Cam Schlittler of the NY Yankees

Another message from Schlittler

In addition to his message on social media, Schlittler addressed the topic with reporters at spring training. Answering a reporter’s question, the 25-year-old starting pitcher revealed he is not concerned at the slightest about the injury.

“It’s early,” Schlittler commented. “I’ve been dealing with it for a little bit, so just want to make sure I’m on top of it and ready for Opening Day and that week in San Fran.”

Numbers from last season

Through 14 appearances in the 2025 MLB season, the rookie out of Northeastern University registered a 2.0 WAR, 2.96 ERA, and 1.219 WHIP. Moreover, Schlittler pitched 73 innings and registered 84 strikeouts, allowing 58 hits, 24 runs, and 8 home runs.