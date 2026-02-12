Barcelona thrashed 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey: Best memes and reactions

Barcelona faced Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey, and Diego Simeone’s men secured a commanding 4-0 victory. The lopsided result was one few expected at this stage of the tournament, and it immediately sparked strong reactions across social media. Atletico Madrid imposed their rhythm early and never allowed Barcelona to settle into the match.

The damage arrived within the opening minutes of the first half, when the four goals that defined the night took place. The breakthrough came in the sixth minute after a costly mistake by goalkeeper Joan García, whose touch ended in an own goal. From there, Atletico Madrid sensed blood and pushed forward with confidence.

Antoine Griezmann extended the lead with a classy finish, while Ademola Lookman added another after a sharp assist from Julián Álvarez. The fourth goal flipped the roles, with Álvarez finding the net and Lookman providing the service. Barcelona struggled to cope with the movement and efficiency of Atletico Madrid’s attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early in the second half, Barcelona believed they had pulled one back through Pau Cubarsí, but the play was disallowed because Robert Lewandowski was ruled offside in the buildup. Barcelona kept trying to respond and gain momentum, yet the visitors maintained control, and the comeback never materialized.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Advertisement

Best memes and reactions

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder