The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have brought thrilling soccer matches, and as the tournament comes to an end, understanding the rules of overtime is crucial for fans.

Several matches at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have gone to extra time, which in soccer is crucial because it offers a fair chance for both teams to secure victory. It tests the endurance, strategy and mental toughness of the players. The extension of playing time often results in some of the sport’s most dramatic and memorable moments as teams go all out in pursuit of Olympic glory.

In Olympic soccer, if a match is tied at the end of the regular 90 minutes during the knockout stages, it goes into overtime to determine the winner. Overtime consists of two 15-minute halves, making a total of 30 minutes of additional play.

If the score remains tied after the two 15-minute overtime halves, the match is decided by a penalty shootout. This high-stakes conclusion involves each team taking turns to shoot from the penalty mark, with the team scoring the most goals out of five attempts declared the winner. If the shootout remains tied after the initial five rounds, it goes to sudden death penalties until one team outscores the other.

Olympic Games Men’s Soccer Final

The final between France and Spain in the Paris 2024 Olympics, set for August 9 at PSG’s stadium, promises to be a spectacle filled with excitement and tension. Spain, seeking their second gold after winning at the Barcelona 1992, reached the final by defeating Morocco 2-1 in the semifinal.

Juanlu Sanchez #20 of Team Spain celebrates with teammate victory after the Men’s semifinal match between Morocco and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

France, under the guidance of Thierry Henry, made it to the final after a dramatic 3-1 overtime victory against Egypt in the semifinal. The French team is aiming to secure their second Olympic gold, 40 years after their triumph in Los Angeles in 1984.

Olympic Games Women’s Soccer Final

The final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be played between the USA and Brazil on Saturday, August 10. Brazil have just defeated Spain with a convincing 4-2, and earned their place in the Final of the Olympics to be held in the French capital.

The United States, meanwhile, secured their place after beating Germany 1-0 in overtime. A thrilling final is expected between the North and South Americans.