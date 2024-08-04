The outstanding gymnast Simon Biles made an unexpected claim on social media after winning her third gold medal.

Simone Biles continues to make history at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the Vault final she secured her third gold medal, one of her standout events. Biles will be vying for two more medals in the Balance Beam and Floor Exercise, events where she also shines. Following her third gold in Paris, Biles shared a candid message on X.

A day after her victory in the Vault and ahead of her competition in the Balance Beam and Floor Exercise, Biles took to Twitter to express her thoughts: “People really need to stop asking athletes what’s next after winning a medal at the Olympics.”

Biles’ sentiment is understandable, especially given her struggles with mental health during the Tokyo Olympics at just 24 years old. Fortunately, she overcame those challenges and arrived at Paris 2024 ready to prove she’s one of the greatest of all time.

Biles might return from the 2024 Olympics with five gold medals, and there’s nothing more important than the present. Focusing on the future diminishes the significance of their current achievements.

Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States and Bronze medalist Jade Carey of Team United States pose with their medals after vault final. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

All Simone Biles’ Olympic medals

These are all the Olympic medals won by Simone Biles during her career as a gymnast.

Rio 2016

Gold: Team competition

Gold: Individual all-around

Gold: Vault

Gold: Floor exercise

Bronze: Balance beam

Tokyo 2020

Silver: Team competition

Bronze: Balance beam

Paris 2024

Gold: Team competition

Gold: Individual all-around

Gold: Vault

Women’s gymnastics schedule: Beam and floor final

The women’s balance beam final is expected to begin on Monday, August 5 at 6:36 a.m. ET. While the floor final at 8:20 a.m. Simone Biles could add two more medals to her already impressive 10, including seven gold.