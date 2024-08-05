The winning athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in addition to their respective medals, also receive a mysterious box.

What's in the boxes the Olympic medalists get at Paris 2024?

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games draw to a close, a curious addition to the athletes’ awards has caught the eye of many spectators. Alongside their coveted medals, Olympic champions are receiving an intriguing box, sparking much speculation about its contents.

The mystery was finally unveiled when British canoeist Adam Burgess, a gold medalist, shared what was inside. Each box contains a vibrant poster of the city of Paris, featuring a detailed aerial view that captures athletes in action amidst the city’s iconic landmarks.

The stunning artwork is the creation of Ugo Gattoni, a renowned French illustrator known for his colorful and intricate style. Gattoni dedicated 2,000 hours from September 19, 2023, to January 19, 2024, to bring these posters to life. His work symbolizes the spirit of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“This is a key moment in the history of Paris 2024,” remarked Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, during the unveiling event. “We aimed to be unique and envisioned posters that truly represent us, going beyond a simple logo.”

The Paris 2024 Official Posters. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When is the Olympic Games Closing Ceremony?

As the final days of competition wrap up, the anticipation builds for the last round of medals to be awarded. Athletes and fans alike are looking forward to the grand finale of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Closing Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is scheduled for August 11. The ceremony will commence at 8:00 PM local time in Paris, which translates to 2:00 PM Eastern Time in the United States. This event promises to be a spectacular conclusion to a memorable Olympic Games.