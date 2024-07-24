Despite its great popularity, Baseball will not be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Discover the factors that influence the inclusion and exclusion of sports in the Olympics.

Baseball, after its triumphant return to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where Japan was crowned champion, is temporarily saying goodbye to the most important sporting event in the world. Paris 2024 Olympic Games will not feature this discipline, despite its popularity in certain regions.

The inclusion or exclusion of sports in the Olympic Games depends largely on the proposals of each host country and the decisions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Although baseball enjoyed a prominent presence in Tokyo 2020 and will once again be part of the Los Angeles 2028 Games, its participation in other editions has been irregular.

The International Olympic Committee has established a core of 28 fixed sports for each edition of the Olympic Games, but other sports may be included based on proposals from host countries. In the case of Paris 2024, baseball was left out of the program.

Why is Baseball left out of Paris 2024?

The reasons behind this decision are varied and have been cited by the IOC in the past. These include:

Lack of global popularity: Baseball, despite its large following in countries such as the United States, Japan and Latin America, does not have the same popularity in other regions of the world. Absence of the best players: The coincidence of the Olympics with the Major League Baseball seasonmakes it difficult for the best baseball players to participate. Doping control concerns: In the past, baseball has faced doping control issues, which has influenced its image with the IOC.

(L to R) Silver medalist Team United States, gold medalist Team Japan and bronze medalist Dominican Republic stand on the podium at the medal ceremony for baseball after the gold medal game between Team United States and Team Japan on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Baseball an Olympic sport with an uncertain future

Baseball’s participation in the Olympic Games will continue to depend on a variety of factors, including the sport’s popularity globally, the ability of organizers to adapt the schedule, and the measures taken to ensure the integrity of the sport.