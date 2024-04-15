LeBron James and Stephen Curry are expected to lead a star-studded roster of Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, making social media go wild.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are drawing nearer and fans can’t wait to know Team USA‘s roster for the basketball event. On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed an 11-man roster led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry expected to represent the country.

Apart from the NBA’s two biggest stars, the other prominent players that will reportedly complete the roster are Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.

Needless to say, that’s a stacked roster with Steve Kerr as head coach. According to ESPN, Team USA managing director Grant Hill is keeping one roster slot open ahead of a July training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas.

Fans react to Team USA reported roster for Paris 24′: Funniest memes

This reported roster gave a lot to talk about: Curry hasn’t played in an Olympics before, while KD is one of two players (along with Carmelo Anthony) to win three men’s basketball gold medals. LeBron, meanwhile, is expected to play in the Olympics for the fourth time, taking home bronze in 2004 before winning gold in 2008 and 2012.

Team USA has won the gold medal in four straight Olympics, and with this star-studded roster, fans only expect them to outplay every single opponent en route to another success in Paris.