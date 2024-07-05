After another disappointing season with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James will lead a roster full of stars in the 2024 Paris Olympics such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant or Jayson Tatum.

However, the King is 39-years old and, in recent days, there have been some reports pointing out that he might not be in the starting lineup during the long awaited tournament in France.

Of course, with that impressive squad, head coach Steve Kerr should have a tough time determining who stays on the bench. In this type of scenario, cohesion in the locker room is crucial and that’s why a huge decision might come for LeBron James.

Will LeBron James play in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

LeBron James will be part of Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but, the big question is if Kerr changes his mind about the King’s possible role as starter due to age and rivals.

Despite these doubts, when the stories about LeBron James’ possible role emerged, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that the legend won’t come off the bench during the Olympic tournament. Nevertheless, anything could happen with three weeks to go.

“LeBron James coming off the bench, probably won’t happen. I spoke with two USA Basketball sources and both cast serious doubt on the idea. James, the sources said, will likely play point forward for the Americans as a starter, moving Stephen Curry off the ball.”