The Paris 2024 Olympics are about to end, so here's all the information you need to know to see the closing ceremony live.

Everything is set for the last competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The last medals are about to be given, with the last athletes looking forward to get to the podium.

Olympics Closing Ceremony 2024: Date

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony will take place on August 11. The main event is set to start at 8:00 PM Paris time, which is 2:00 PM Eastern time.

Olympics Closing Ceremony 2024: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony 2024 in the US

Don’t miss the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony. In the USA you can stream it on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app.