Trending topics:
nba

Lakers legend Magic Johnson could make an unexpected NBA return

Magic Johnson's impact on the NBA is so profound that his name continues to resonate with today’s players, who regard him as a true legend. According to recent reports, Johnson could soon make his return to the league in a significant new role.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Magic Johnson speaks to the fans during the jersey retirement of Michael Cooper during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
© Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty ImagesMagic Johnson speaks to the fans during the jersey retirement of Michael Cooper during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

NBA legend Magic Johnson could be preparing to make a bold move that may redefine his connection to the league. Renowned for his success both on and off the court, the Hall of Famer has built an impressive career as a businessman and sports executive. Now, reports suggest Johnson is exploring an opportunity to return to the NBA in a transformative new role.

According to Jack Bezants of The Daily Mail, Johnson might join an ownership group for a potential NBA expansion team. Several investment groups in Las Vegas are interested in partnering with him. His extensive experience in sports ownership and his business acumen positions him as a formidable candidate,” Bezants reported also adding that Kansas City, could also be in the Magic’s investements plans.

Las Vegas has become a hub for major sports, already home to the WNBA’s Aces. Meanwhile, Kansas City boasts a rich basketball history and a ready-to-use arena, positioning both cities as strong contenders. Johnson’s involvement would not only add star power to any ownership group but also provide the kind of leadership that could give either city’s bid a significant boost.

Advertisement

For Johnson, this move would represent another milestone in his storied business career. Already a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and LAFC, owning an NBA team would allow him to further shape the future of professional basketball. As expansion discussions gain momentum, Johnson’s interest is sure to inject even more excitement into the process.

Magic Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson celebrates with the Los Angeles Dodgers after defeating the New York Yankees during Game Five of the 2024 World Series.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson’s impactful legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers

In the past, Magic Johnson dismissed the possibility of owning an NBA team due to his deep ties to the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise forever shaped by his influence. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, Johnson’s skill and leadership transformed the Lakers into a dominant force in the 80s era. He led the team to five NBA championships, cementing his place in the franchise’s storied legacy.

Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals his pick for the greatest point guard in NBA history

see also

Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals his pick for the greatest point guard in NBA history

Magic Johnson’s influence on the Lakers extended far beyond the hardwood. Demonstrating his deep connection to the franchise, Johnson once owned a 4.5% stake in the team, underscoring his strong ties to the organization. In 2010, however, he sold his stake for $10 million. Despite this, Johnson’s legacy remains an indelible part of the Lakers’ storied history.

Advertisement
Scottie Pippen excludes Michael Jordan and LeBron James when naming the real GOAT in the NBA

see also

Scottie Pippen excludes Michael Jordan and LeBron James when naming the real GOAT in the NBA

LeBron James delivers clear message to his teammates after Lakers&#039; loss to the Clippers

see also

LeBron James delivers clear message to his teammates after Lakers' loss to the Clippers

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

ALSO READ

NFL News: Steelers could lose longtime member of HC Mike Tomlin's staff
NFL

NFL News: Steelers could lose longtime member of HC Mike Tomlin's staff

Mike Vrabel brings 6-time Super Bowl champ with Brady back to Patriots
NFL

Mike Vrabel brings 6-time Super Bowl champ with Brady back to Patriots

Vinicius reportedly targeted by Saudi Pro League: Real Madrid's staggering price tag revealed
Soccer

Vinicius reportedly targeted by Saudi Pro League: Real Madrid's staggering price tag revealed

Former Top 10 and US Open champion chooses greatest player between Djokovic and Federer
Tennis

Former Top 10 and US Open champion chooses greatest player between Djokovic and Federer

Better Collective Logo