NBA legend Magic Johnson could be preparing to make a bold move that may redefine his connection to the league. Renowned for his success both on and off the court, the Hall of Famer has built an impressive career as a businessman and sports executive. Now, reports suggest Johnson is exploring an opportunity to return to the NBA in a transformative new role.

According to Jack Bezants of The Daily Mail, Johnson might join an ownership group for a potential NBA expansion team. “Several investment groups in Las Vegas are interested in partnering with him. His extensive experience in sports ownership and his business acumen positions him as a formidable candidate,” Bezants reported also adding that Kansas City, could also be in the Magic’s investements plans.

Las Vegas has become a hub for major sports, already home to the WNBA’s Aces. Meanwhile, Kansas City boasts a rich basketball history and a ready-to-use arena, positioning both cities as strong contenders. Johnson’s involvement would not only add star power to any ownership group but also provide the kind of leadership that could give either city’s bid a significant boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Johnson, this move would represent another milestone in his storied business career. Already a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and LAFC, owning an NBA team would allow him to further shape the future of professional basketball. As expansion discussions gain momentum, Johnson’s interest is sure to inject even more excitement into the process.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson celebrates with the Los Angeles Dodgers after defeating the New York Yankees during Game Five of the 2024 World Series.

Advertisement

Magic Johnson’s impactful legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers

In the past, Magic Johnson dismissed the possibility of owning an NBA team due to his deep ties to the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise forever shaped by his influence. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, Johnson’s skill and leadership transformed the Lakers into a dominant force in the 80s era. He led the team to five NBA championships, cementing his place in the franchise’s storied legacy.

Advertisement

see also Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals his pick for the greatest point guard in NBA history

Magic Johnson’s influence on the Lakers extended far beyond the hardwood. Demonstrating his deep connection to the franchise, Johnson once owned a 4.5% stake in the team, underscoring his strong ties to the organization. In 2010, however, he sold his stake for $10 million. Despite this, Johnson’s legacy remains an indelible part of the Lakers’ storied history.

Advertisement

see also Scottie Pippen excludes Michael Jordan and LeBron James when naming the real GOAT in the NBA