Kevin Durant offers brutally honest assessment of Phoenix struggles after loss to Cleveland

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers further cemented their status as the leaders of the Eastern Conference this NBA season, delivering a dominant victory 118-92 over the Phoenix Suns. For the Suns, the loss underscored a series of struggles that Kevin Durant addressed head-on.

“Just can’t pass around in the perimeter… We still gotta try to break the paint,” Durant said during the post-game press conference, as shared by journalist Duane Rankin on his X account.

Kevin elaborated on how Cleveland’s defensive strategy disrupted the Suns‘ offensive flow. “That’s what they want us to do,” he continued. “They got guys just sitting in the paint. It’s a tough defense to score on if you thinking a shot is going to come open for you without you pressing the issue.”

The forward was particularly frustrated with Phoenix’s inability to adjust in real-time, noting the difficulty of breaking down Cleveland’s zone defense. “I think we could’ve driven it a little more, but we don’t face zone defenses every game,” he reflected.

“We don’t have a zone package yet. We’re not familiar with what we’re doing,” Durant pointed. Then he admitted: “So, on the fly you get the zone thrown at you, it can be tough. But that’s what great teams do, they make adjustments throughout the game.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 07, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Durant shines despite team’s struggles

Despite the tough loss, Kevin Durant delivered a standout performance, leading the Suns with 23 points and 7 rebounds in 31 minutes. However, his efforts were not enough to overcome the Cavaliers’ defensive dominance.

Devin Booker was the second-highest scorer for Phoenix, contributing 15 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds in 32 minutes. But even Booker’s solid performance couldn’t offset the team’s collective struggles.

Suns’ season not going as planned

The Suns entered the 2024-25 NBA season with championship aspirations, aiming to contend in the crowded Western Conference. Early on, they lived up to those expectations, with a strong start to the season. However, a recent dip in form has seen them fall to .500, with a 21-21 record.

Currently sitting in 10th place in the West, the Suns have managed six wins in their last 10 games. Yet, they remain within striking distance of playoff contention, with teams like the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and even the fifth-seeded Clippers within range. With a strong run of victories, Durant and the Suns can still turn things around and mount a serious playoff challenge.