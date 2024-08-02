A former U.S. gold medalist shared her thoughts on Simone Biles' announcement of a new team nickname.

Simone Biles, already one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has added another gold medal to her collection by winning the all–around at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This victory makes her the only American woman to achieve this feat twice.

Following her latest triumph, Biles received an outpouring of praise, including from Dominique Moceanu, who won the team all-around for the U.S. at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics at just 14 years old. Moceanu responded to Biles’ announcement of the new team name with enthusiasm.

“The ‘Golden Girls’ is a perfect name!” Moceanu wrote to Biles on X. “It beautifully captures both the team’s seasoned excellence and glittering achievements. The journey of this team continues to inspire and shine bright!”

All Simone Biles’ Olympic medals

Rio 2016

Gold: Team competition

Gold: Individual all-around

Gold: Vault

Gold: Floor exercise

Bronze: Balance beam

Tokyo 2020

Silver: Team competition

Bronze: Balance beam

Paris 2024

Gold: Team competition

Gold: Individual all-around

Women’s Gymnastics Schedule for Paris 2024