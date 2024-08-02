Simone Biles, already one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, has added another gold medal to her collection by winning the all–around at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This victory makes her the only American woman to achieve this feat twice.
Following her latest triumph, Biles received an outpouring of praise, including from Dominique Moceanu, who won the team all-around for the U.S. at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics at just 14 years old. Moceanu responded to Biles’ announcement of the new team name with enthusiasm.
“The ‘Golden Girls’ is a perfect name!” Moceanu wrote to Biles on X. “It beautifully captures both the team’s seasoned excellence and glittering achievements. The journey of this team continues to inspire and shine bright!”
All Simone Biles’ Olympic medals
Rio 2016
- Gold: Team competition
- Gold: Individual all-around
- Gold: Vault
- Gold: Floor exercise
- Bronze: Balance beam
Tokyo 2020
- Silver: Team competition
- Bronze: Balance beam
Paris 2024
- Gold: Team competition
- Gold: Individual all-around
Women’s Gymnastics Schedule for Paris 2024
- Friday, August 3: Vault final
- Saturday, August 4: Uneven bars final
- Sunday, August 5: Balance beam final and Floor exercise final