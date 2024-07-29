The U.S. basketball team made a strong debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, delivering a decisive performance against a serious medal contender. They defeated Serbia 110-84, demonstrating solid play on both offense and defense.

After the game, which saw Kevin Durant lead with 23 points and LeBron James follow with 21, fans were left wondering why Jason Tatum, the champion with the Boston Celtics, did not see any playing time in the match.

In Team USA’s debut at these Olympics, Coach Steve Kerr and his staff chose to rotate Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker, leaving Jason Tatum out of the lineup. After the game, Kerr admitted that he regretted not including Tatum in the rotation.

Nevertheless, Kerr confirmed that Jayson Tatum will definitely see playing time in the next game, scheduled for Wednesday against South Sudan in the second round of Group C.

Jayson Tatum #10 of the United States walks on the court during a break in the second half of an exhibition game against Canada ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.

“Jayson will play”, Steve Kerr confirmed this to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst. “I’m not going to answer your next question, which is if he plays, who doesn’t. But we’re going to need him, and part of this job for me is to keep everybody engaged and ready, because my experience with this is crazy stuff happens.”

What’s left for Team USA in the group stage

Following their decisive 110-84 victory over Serbia, the U.S. basketball team will look to maintain their strong momentum as they pursue a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In their second Group C match on Wednesday, Team USA will face none other than the surprise team of the tournament, South Sudan. The two teams previously met in a pre-tournament friendly, where the U.S. secured a narrow victory.

Finally, to close out the group stage, the United States will face Puerto Rico, with the outcome determining their final standings and progression to the knockout stage.