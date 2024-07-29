Quarterback Caleb Williams made something clear to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as the 2024 NFL preseason is about to get underway.

The expectations around the Chicago Bears are bigger than ever now that they used a first-overall pick in quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of the 2024 NFL season. And the USC product can’t wait to take the field.

In fact, the rookie quarterback wants to suit up as soon as possible. With the Bears kicking off the 2024 NFL Preseason agains the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday, Williams let coach Matt Eberflus know he’d like to play.

“I always think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself, a young rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy, it’s paramount. It’s really important and we’ll see about these preseason games coming, how they will play out.”

Williams, 22, clearly doesn’t want to waste a single second to get ready for life in the NFL. The signal-caller knows this is different from college, and even though he’s been getting snaps in training camp, he wants to experience what is like to play a real NFL game, regardless if it’s preseason.

Caleb Williams, quarterback of the Chicago Bears, during training camp.

Caleb Williams looking to improve ahead of NFL debut

As Williams aims to get a first taste of an NFL game in preseason, the Bears quarterback also wants to continue working on certain areas he believes deserve improvement ahead of Week 1.

“I would say working on my blitz and coverage looks and feeling the umbrella of the defense,” Williams said. “And feeling that out to adjust protection; to adjust whether it’s a run, flip the run into it, flip the protection, get to a quick gain, get to a cover-zero check, however the structure of it works out. Just progressing, and a lot of that comes with seeing it and reps, and that’s why also preseason, those things are so important.”

The Bears will kick off their 2024 NFL season on Sunday, September 8, when they welcome the Tennessee Titans to Soldier Field in Week 1. Before that, Chicago will play Houston, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Kansas City in preseason.