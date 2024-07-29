Argentina will play Ukraine in their last group stage match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

What happens if Argentina lose, win or tie vs Ukraine in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Argentina remains hopeful for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after a controversial 1-2 opening loss to Morocco and a 3-1 win over Iraq on Saturday, the 27th, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Following Ukraine’s 2-1 win over Morocco on the same day at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, all four teams in Group B are tied with three points each after two matches. Argentina sits at the top of the group, thanks to a superior goal difference.

After what happened in the match between Morocco and Iraq, the path of Javier Mascherano’s team in Group B will be completed next Tuesday, July 30, against Ukraine in the city of Lyon. On that day, at the same time, Morocco-Iraq will face the other key match in the zone.

What happens if Argentina beat Ukraine?

If Argentina defeat Ukraine, they will advance directly to the knockout stages of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. They will then await the outcome of the Morocco vs. Iraq match to determine their final group position and identify their next opponent, which could be France, the United States, or New Zealand.

Ezequiel Fernandez celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Iraq during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

What happens if Argentina and Ukraine draw?

If Argentina and Ukraine draw, Javier Mascherano’s team will advance to the next round regardless of the result between Morocco and Iraq. However, the outcome of the other match will determine their final group position.

What happens if Argentina lose to Ukraine?

If Ukraine defeats Argentina, the team led by Nicolas Otamendi will be eliminated from the 2024 Olympic Games, ending their hopes of advancing past the group stage.

As the stakes are high, Argentina must bring their best performance to secure their place in the knockout stages and keep their Olympic dreams alive.