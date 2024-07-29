One of the biggest breakthroughs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games isn’t just within gymnastics but across the entire Games, it’s undoubtedly American gymnast Simone Biles.

The young gymnast, born on March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, has captured the attention of both peers and spectators with her astounding talent from an early age.

Simone Biles made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where she left no doubt about her prowess. She clinched gold in the vault, floor exercise, all-around, and team events, and also earned a bronze medal on the balance beam.

With stellar performances across multiple events and her trademark charisma, the gymnastics world eagerly anticipated Simone Biles’ showing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, hoping for new records to be set. However, the Games delivered a challenging twist for Biles, as she faced unprecedented circumstances that would mark a significant moment in the sport’s history.

Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

What no one expected happened in a surprising turn of events: Simone Biles withdrew from the competition before the finals to prioritize her mental health. This decision prevented her from securing another gold medal at the Olympic Games.

The four-time gold medalist left the competition after the vault event, dealing a significant blow to the U.S. team’s medal hopes.

Simone Biles key reasons for her decision

In statements to the press following her surprising decision, the multi-time Olympic champion declared: “I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more important in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and bodies, and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.”

“Definitely bringing a light to the conversation of mental health [means the most],” Biles told reporters. “It’s something that people go through a lot that’s kind of pushed under the rug. I feel like we’re not just entertainment, we’re humans as well. We have feelings. And at the end of the day, people don’t understand what we’re going through.”

Simone Biles and her achievements

Simone Biles has established herself as one of the most accomplished gymnasts in history. Here’s a look at her impressive credentials: