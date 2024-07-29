Renowned for his exceptional ability to run the ball, Deebo Samuel has requested the San Francisco 49ers to consider a different position for him besides wide receiver.

Everyone knows Deebo Samuel‘s prowess in running the ball. Now, the wide receiver has directly requested the San Francisco 49ers to consider using him in a different position to help the team in other areas.

The front office of the 49ers has done a remarkable job in recent years, creating a highly competitive roster. The offense stands out as one of the most solid across the entire NFL, featuring a dynamic group of wide receivers.

Deebo Samuel remains the WR1 despite Brandon Aiyuk‘s recent improvement. However, Samuel recognizes that his diverse skill set could benefit other areas of the team. He has expressed his willingness to contribute to the special teams, aiming to maximize his impact on the field.

Deebo Samuel wants to be a kick returner for the 49ers

The 49ers are widely regarded as strong contenders to win the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. The NFC West team boasts an impressive roster, with Deebo Samuel standing out as one of its key figures.

In 2019, the 49ers used their first-round pick to draft Deebo Samuel, one of the top wide receivers of that year’s class. However, he has not only excelled as a wideout but has also proven to be a reliable player when running the ball.

San Francisco has designed special plays for Deebo to carry the ball, and while he is comfortable with this role, he now wants to explore a new opportunity: returning kicks.

Over the weekend, Deebo expressed interest in being the team’s kick returner when asked about the new kickoff rule. The wide receiver admitted that he is keen to take on this role this season.

Starting this year, the NFL has implemented a new kickoff rule that provides returners with more space to avoid injuries, allowing teams to utilize their best runners or wide receivers for this job.

Will Deebo Samuel sign a new contract with the 49ers?

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers extended Deebo Samuel’s contract through the 2025 season. With this deal set to expire soon, the wide receiver is eager to negotiate a new one this year.

Reports indicate that both parties are currently working on a new contract, but negotiations have been challenging. Additionally, the team needs to address Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation, suggesting the club may have to choose between extending one of its two standout wideouts.