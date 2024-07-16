The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to kick off on Friday, July 26, and conclude on Sunday, August 11. With just over a week until this monumental event, Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama has shared his enthusiasm for being part of France’s squad.

The Olympics unite the world’s top athletes to compete in 45 different sports across more than 300 events. Basketball will undoubtedly be one of the most watched sports this year, featuring the USA Team’s elite players and several NBA stars representing their countries.

The 20-year-old French is determined to lead his team to the finals and secure a podium finish. Reflecting on his ambitions, Wembanyama months ago stated, “Any result other than first place would be a failure, as we could have done better. There are no regrets, but it’s a very achievable goal.”

Victor Wembanyama happy to fulfill an Olympic dream with France

Following France’s friendly losses to Germany and Serbia ahead of the Olympics, Victor Wembanyama expressed what it means to him to fulfill a lifelong dream: “Apart from my basketball performance, I’m not even expecting anything because it’s one of my dreams to play in the Olympics. I’m just going to enjoy the moment and when I’m on the court give 200 percent as I do every time I wear the jersey.”

Victor Wembanyama with France in the friendly match against Serbia. IMAGO / Frederic Chambert

He also spoke about his return to France, the host nation for the 2024 Olympic Games: “It’s huge. I’ve been eager to come back to France for some time now. It’s just going to be incredible. I’m going to be here, like a kid, to enjoy the moment.”

Wembanyama’s enthusiasm and determination are set to inspire the French team as they aim for Olympic glory on their home turf.

France’s roster for Paris 2024 Olympics

France have confirmed their 12-man roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with Victor Wembanyama as its star player. Here is the full roster: