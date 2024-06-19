Kevin Durant, a 2-time NBA champion, has sent a strong message to Caitlin Clark after not being called by the USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kevin Durant sends message to Caitlin Clark about not going to the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin, but not for Caitlin Clark. The star player of the Indiana Fever wasn’t called up by Team USA for this competition, and Kevin Durant has now weighed in on the matter with a message for Clark.

Earlier this year, the Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the 1st overall pick in the WNBA Draft. She’s set to be a superstar, but Team USA is not ready to prove this point in the Summer Olympics.

Team USA announced that Caitlin Clark won’t be traveling to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics. For many fans, this is a huge mistake, but others think that Clark should wait a little longer to earn her call to a major competition.

Kevin Durant offers advice to Caitlin Clark regarding the 2024 Olympics

Many fans and analysts believe the USA made a huge mistake by not taking Caitlin Clark to the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, calling a rookie for this type of competition could be counterproductive, which is why she won’t participate.

While no one can doubt Caitlin Clark’s talent, it’s true that she hasn’t yet earned a spot on the Olympic team. Team USA can’t just call her up because of her name; she must prove she’s ready by becoming a star in the WNBA.

Since this news broke, several NBA players and athletes from other sports have weighed in on the matter. Now, Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion, has sent a strong message to Clark, offering her valuable advice about this situation.

“I still think there’s proper steps you have to take in our world to be considered an Olympian,” Durant said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I think she’s definitely going to be on one of these teams going forward, but for right now there’s better candidates out there I think. But Caitlin’s just gotta continue to keep showing up every day.”

Kevin Durant playing for the Phoenix Suns.

At just 22 years old, Clark is already poised to become a major star in the WNBA. However, Durant’s words ring true: she has yet to complete a full professional season, and taking her to the Olympics could disrupt team dynamics in the locker room.

Which players will be on the USA women’s basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

With Clark not going to the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, Team USA will still showcase a remarkable roster that is regarded as the top contender to win the gold medal for the eighth time in a row.

This is the roster of Team USA in women’s basketball for the 2024 Olympics:

Napheesa Collier — Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper — Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray — Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner — Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu — New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd — Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum — Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart — New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi — Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas — Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson — Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young — Las Vegas Aces