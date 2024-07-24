The Argentina national soccer team was booed by the home crowd in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Why are Argentina being whistled at the Paris 2024 Olympics vs Morocco?

The Argentine U-23 team faces Morocco this Wednesday, July 24 at theGeoffroy-Guichard Stadiumfor matchday 1 of group B of the Paris 2024 Olympic soccer.

Argentina also shares a group with the national teams of Iraq and Ukraine. This Olympic tournament has 16 teams. Divided into four groups and an equal number of members. The top two in each zone will advance to the quarterfinals: from there they play a single direct elimination match until the final.

Argentina’s coach, Javier Mascherano, is looking to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with his team. Although the competition is an Under-23 National Team, the regulations allow the inclusion of 3 older players: in this case Geronimo Rulli, Nicolas Otamendi andJulian Alvarez will be present.

Why was Argentina whistled by the French fans?

Argentina was crowned champion of the Copa America 2024, and during the celebration, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez along with other players of the team appear in a video that circulated on social media, where they sang a chant considered racist and discriminatory aimed at the France national team and Kylian Mbappe. For this reason, French fans whistled during the performance of the anthem of Argentina that debuts at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.