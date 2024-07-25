Being flag bearer for Team USA is one of the greatest honors any athlete could receive. That's why the choice for the 2024 Paris Olympics is very special.

Who is carrying the flag for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Team USA arrives to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a roster full of stars such as Simone Biles, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Stephen Curry, Noah Lyles, Caeleb Dressel or Sha’Carri Richardson.

Their accolades are just impressive and any of them could easily be the flag bearer. Throughout history, some names who received that honor are Michael Phelps, Sue Bird, Mariel Zagunis, Cliff Meidl, Bruce Baumgartner and Francie Larrieu Smith.

That’s why, during the last few months, one of the biggest questions for thousands of fans is who will carry the flag during the Opening Ceremony which will take place in the famous Seine river.

Who is the flag bearer for Team USA in Paris Olympics 2024?

LeBron James and Coco Gauff will be flag bearers for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics. For a second consecutive edition of the Summer Games, two athletes share the honor.

James is one of the greatest players in NBA history and is leading a spectacular version of Team USA in basketball alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid. Absolute favorites to win the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Gauff is living an amazing moment in her young career after winning the 2023 US Open and currently holding the No.2 spot in the WTA World Ranking only behind Iga Swiatek.