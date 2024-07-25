According to a report out of Italy, Fiorentina has interest in two American players to start the season.

Weston McKennie and Tanner Tessmann are on Fiorentina’s shortlist. The interest in Tessmann by Fiorentina has been known for some time, with the Viola now looking to make a formal bid. McKennie, on the other hand, could be a tall order for Fiorentina.

Reported initially by Matteo Moretto, not much information has been given, but the Relevo journalist stated that the Italian club wants both Americans.

Tanner Tessmann is currently with the USMNT Olympic side, while Weston McKennie is back at full training with Juventus preparing for the start of the Serie A season.

Weston McKennie

Juventus has reportedly been shopping Weston McKennie for some time. While those rumors seem a bit inflated, the American midfielder is coming off his best season in Serie A, playing very well as a setup man and truly finding his footing with the club.

In order for Weston McKennie to leave Juventus, a very good offer must come in. The USMNT star is currently holding contract talks with Juventus, but moving one of their assist leaders to Fiorentina looks farfetched.

Tanner Tessmann

Tessmann has been followed closely by Fiorentina, and after a move to Inter Milan fell through, La Viola could pounce. The American central midfielder is coming off a banner year in Serie B with Venezia and was one of the few bright spots in the US’s 3-0 loss to France in the Olympic games.