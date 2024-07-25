The San Francisco 49ers might be ready to make a huge decision regarding the future of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another crushing loss in the last Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they want to bounce back with a core group of stars almost intact.

Brock Purdy has reached at least the NFC Championship Game in his first two seasons and is surrounded by amazing names such Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Furthermore, the defense led by Nick Bosa is one of the best in the league.

However, their championship hopes in the NFL could be derailed by Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver wants a contract extension or, if the 49ers don’t grant him that, a trade.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded by 49ers?

That’s the question John Lynch faced in his first press conference during the start of training camp. In fact, a reporter asked the general manager if he could guarantee, as it happened with Nick Bosa, that no trade will take place. The answer was shocking as he absolutely left the door open.

“I did say that with Bosa and I felt that way, but, you know, I think again no absolutes there (Aiyuk). We fully intend on Brandon being a 49er moving forward. We’re always open to listen to things. We expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been.”

How long is the contract of Brandon Aiyuk with 49ers?

Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract as the San Francisco 49ers had already picked up that fifth-season option. Then, if there’s no contract extension, franchise tag could be used in 2025.

However, the wide receiver is seeing others stars at the position getting paid: Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown. That’s why he demands a new deal of around $30 million per year or an immediate trade to get that paycheck elsewhere.