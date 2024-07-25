The Olympic Torch Relay lights the flame of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Discover its meaning and why it is so special.

The Olympic torch relay is a beloved tradition that has become synonymous with the Games. As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, the flame will once again embark on its journey across the globe and through France. But why does this iconic ritual continue to be a cornerstone of the Olympic movement?

The Olympic torch will arrive in the host city of the highest international sports event through relays. It should be remembered that the first time it was used was at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.

In the case of the Paris 2024 torch, its main feature is its particular ‘champagne’ colour. In addition,designer Mathieu Lehanneur was inspired by “Equality, Water and Peace” to make it, while the material used was steel made from recycled and renewable sources.

Why is there a torch relay in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The Olympic torch relay serves multiple purposes. First and foremost, it is a symbol of unity and peace. As the flame travels through different regions and countries, it brings people together and fosters a sense of global community. The relay also serves as a countdown to the Games, building anticipation and excitement among the host nation and the world.

Moreover, the torch relay is a powerful tool for promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. By involving people from all walks of life, including athletes, celebrities, and everyday citizens, the relay inspires and motivates people to participate in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Who is lighting the Olympic torch at the Paris 2024 Games?

The identity of the person who will ultimately light the Olympic cauldron at the Paris 2024 Games is one of the most closely guarded secrets of the organizing committee. However, it is customary for the honor to be bestowed upon a prominent figure who embodies the Olympic spirit and has made significant contributions to sports or society.

A horsewoman carries the flame during the Paris Olympics torch relay on July 23, 2024 in Versailles, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

In recent years, there has been a trend towards selecting athletes who have overcome adversity or achieved extraordinary feats. The choice of the torchbearer is often a subject of much speculation and anticipation, adding to the excitement and build-up to the Games.