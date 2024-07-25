Discover the order of countries in the Parade of Nations at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Find out all the details!

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will have several firsts. The one that probably attracts the most attention is that for the first time the Parade of Nations will not be held in a stadium, but on the waters of the Seine River. The Olympic delegations from each country will tour the most emblematic places of the French capital aboard boats.

It is also the first time that most spectators of the opening ceremony, which takes place this Friday, July 26, will be able to access the show for free. Although those who wish to see it from the lower docks, from the Austerlitz bridge to the Lena bridge, will have to buy tickets.

The Parade of Nations is a beloved tradition of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, where athletes from around the world march into the stadium. However, there is a certain order in which each country will appear in the parade.

What is the traditional order at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games?

Historically, the Parade of Nations has followed a specific order. Greece kicks off the Parade of Nations, as it is the country where the first Olympic Games in modern history were held hundreds of years ago, in 1896. In recent years, the Refugee Olympic Team has been in a prominent position, often after Greece, in highlighting the plight of refugees around the world.

Flag bearer Michael Phelps of the United States and Ibtihaj Muhammad lead the U.S. Olympic Team during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The rest of the countries usually follow an alphabetical order based on the language of the host country. For Paris 2024, this means the French alphabetical order.

Which country closes the Parade of Nations?

According to Olympic tradition, the delegation that closes the parade is that of the host country, in this case: France. Its flag bearers will be the runner Melina Robert-Michon and the swimmer Florent Manaudou.

Before that, the United States, which will host the 2028 Olympic Games, and Australia, where the Games will be held in 2032, will come. The flag bearers of the U.S. delegation will be basketball player LeBron James and tennis player Coco Gauff.

The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony: A Unique Approach

The Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony promises to be a unique and innovative event. While the traditional order of the Parade of Nations is likely to be followed, the creative team behind the ceremony may introduce some surprises or deviations from the standard format.

With the Seine River serving as the stage for the ceremony, the Parade of Nations is expected to take on a new form, potentially incorporating elements of the river’s flow or the city’s history. Ultimately, the exact order of the Parade of Nations for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be revealed during the ceremony itself, adding to the excitement and anticipation of this grand spectacle.