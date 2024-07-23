As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, excitement builds for what promises to be a spectacular display of athletic prowess and international unity.
Scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, this edition of the Games will bring together the best athletes from across the globe to compete in a wide range of sports, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and competition.
With a strong history as an Olympic venue, Paris will host a wide variety of countries, each with its own history and its own quest for glory. This year’s event promises to be one of the most watched in the world, as well as the most challenging.
How many countries will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics?
The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature participation from 206 countries, maintaining the tradition of inclusivity and global representation that defines the Olympic Games.
This impressive number includes nations from every continent, reflecting the universal appeal and reach of the event. Each country, regardless of size or sporting prowess, will send its best athletes to vie for medals and personal achievements, contributing to the rich tapestry of stories and moments that make the Olympics a truly unique sporting event.
What countries are in the 2024 Paris Olympics?
As the countdown to Paris 2024 continues, the excitement and anticipation grow. The diverse list of participating countries ensures that this edition of the Summer Olympics will be a celebration of global unity, athletic excellence, and the enduring spirit of competition. Here is the list of 206 countries that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Chinese Taipei
- Colombia
- Comoros
- Congo
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- East Timor
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Ivory Coast
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestine
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Refugee Olympic Team
- Republic of the Congo
- Romania
- Russia (neutral athletes)
- Rwanda
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
The IOC Refugee Olympic Team, which will compete in the Olympic Games for the third time, will represent many millions of forcibly displaced people around the world.