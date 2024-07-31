While several female athletes continue to pursue more medals, who is the all-time greatest medalist in Olympic history?

Who is the woman with the most gold medals in Olympic Games history?

With the Olympics in full swing, athletes are battling to stay at the top and secure as many medals as possible. Some of the competitors at Paris 2024 have significant chances to make history at these Games.

Some athletes today have a strong chance of adding to their medal counts, but there is only one who currently holds the record for the most gold medals ever achieved in Olympic history.

With that said, the question everyone is asking is: Who is the female athlete with the most Olympic medals in history?

Great female athletes like German equestrian Isabell Werth and swimmer Katie Ledecky have accumulated impressive collections of gold medals throughout their careers. However, there is one name that surpasses them, despite no longer competing.

Gold medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 800m Freestyle on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 3, 2012 in London, England.

The all-time greatest Olympic medalist in history

To find the all-time greatest Olympic medalist, we have to look back to the 1950s, when gymnastics was dominated by the Soviet gymnast of Ukrainian origin, Larisa Latynina.

Throughout her Olympic career, Latynina earned a total of nine gold medals, making her the most decorated athlete in the history of the Games. In addition to her nine gold medals, Latynina also claimed five silver and four bronze medals. At that time, she competed under the flag of the Soviet Union.

Outstanding Performance award, Larisa Latynina accepts her award during 1st ANOC Gala awards at Bangkok ANOC 2014 at Bangkok ANOC 2014 on November 7, 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Here are all the gold medals won by Larisa Latynina:

1956 Melbourne Olympics:

Team Gymnastics

Individual All-Around

Floor Exercise

Uneven Bars

1960 Rome Olympics:

Team Gymnastics

Individual All-Around

Floor Excercise

1964 Tokyo Olympics: