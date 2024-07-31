With the Olympics in full swing, athletes are battling to stay at the top and secure as many medals as possible. Some of the competitors at Paris 2024 have significant chances to make history at these Games.
Some athletes today have a strong chance of adding to their medal counts, but there is only one who currently holds the record for the most gold medals ever achieved in Olympic history.
With that said, the question everyone is asking is: Who is the female athlete with the most Olympic medals in history?
Great female athletes like German equestrian Isabell Werth and swimmer Katie Ledecky have accumulated impressive collections of gold medals throughout their careers. However, there is one name that surpasses them, despite no longer competing.
The all-time greatest Olympic medalist in history
To find the all-time greatest Olympic medalist, we have to look back to the 1950s, when gymnastics was dominated by the Soviet gymnast of Ukrainian origin, Larisa Latynina.
Throughout her Olympic career, Latynina earned a total of nine gold medals, making her the most decorated athlete in the history of the Games. In addition to her nine gold medals, Latynina also claimed five silver and four bronze medals. At that time, she competed under the flag of the Soviet Union.
Here are all the gold medals won by Larisa Latynina:
Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.