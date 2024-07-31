Video: Brazilian Star Marta sent off for brutal head kick, breaks down in tears at Paris 2024

Brazilian soccer icon Marta is renowned for her skills and stunning goals, but she’s making news for an entirely different reason today.

In the third round of the women’s football group stage Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Brazil and Spain face off to determine their final positions in a tightly contested group that also includes Japan and Nigeria.

In a first half where neither team could find the back of the net, the most noteworthy moment came at the end, featuring one of the greatest players in football history. The match remained goalless, but a dramatic incident involving the iconic player stole the spotlight just before the break.

Just minutes before the halftime whistle in the match against Spain, Marta was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge. The incident, which saw Marta deliver a harsh kick that narrowly missed the head of Spain’s Olga, led to her immediate dismissal from the game.

Marta #10 of Team Brazil looks on during the Women’s Quarter Final match between Canada and Brazil on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Rifu, Miyagi, Japan.

At 38 years old, Marta has announced her official retirement from the Brazilian national team. The forward, who holds the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history with 17, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in women’s football.

Marta’s achievements with Brazilian jersey

Throughout her illustrious career, Marta has represented the Brazilian national team in multiple Olympic Games. Her standout achievements with the Verdeamarela came during the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics, where she secured silver medals on both occasions.

On the individual front, Marta’s exceptional talent was recognized by FIFA in 2010 when she was awarded the Ballon d’Or for Best Player. Additionally, in 2018, she was honored with The Best FIFA Women’s Player award, further cementing her status as one of the game’s all-time greats.