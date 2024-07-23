Egypt's key player is missing from the Paris 2024 Olympics, as the nation will compete without its top star.

As the new soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games approaches, top teams will vie for the gold medal, with some aiming to achieve this milestone for the first time in their history. While top teams like Argentina and Spain will compete with medal aspirations, African teams are also gearing up to battle until the very end.

One of the African teams with strong ambitions to go deep in the tournament is Egypt. However, their path will be a bit more challenging without one of their key stars, who will not be participating.

One of their historic figures, Mohamed Salah, informed the federation days before the Games that he will not be participating in Paris 2024. Salah has decided to focus fully on Liverpool’s preseason preparations.

According to The Mirror, the article reported the following: “Egypt Olympic boss Rugero Micali had been hopeful of persuading Salah to play in Paris as one of the three over-23 age players allowed in each squad. However Salah would have missed most of Liverpool’s pre-season, including their US tour, and has decided not to go”.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

They also reported that: “Salah, 32, who has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract, will report back for the start of pre-season training this weekend and will play a full part in the club’s tour of America.”

Egypt’s Olympic soccer schedule is as follows:

Egypt will be in Group C alongside the Dominican Republic, Uzbekistan, and Spain. Their schedule is as follows: