The last Summer Olympics were peculiar because they were forced to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the high hygiene measures taken and the rescheduling, Tokio 2020 Olympics were not the most expensive games ever. Figure out how many billions did they cost.

Tokio 2020 was one of the few members of the Summer Olympics' editions that were rescheduled (along with Berlin 1916, Tokio/Helsinki 1940, and London 1944) but this time the main reason was a powerful enemy of mankind: COVID-19 pandemic. However, with this change and all the hygiene measures needed to celebrate the main event, its billionaire cost was not the highest in history.

During 16 days, 339 competitions were held corresponding to 50 different disciplines in 33 sports. A total of 11,656 athletes participated in Tokio 2020. The talented sportsmen came from 206 nations all around the world.

The United States ended at the top of the medal table with 39 gold medals, 41 made of silver, and 33 bronze. A sum of 113 insignias, followed for the 88 conquests of China and 58 of the host country, Japan. The total of medals given was 1,080.

How much did the Tokio 2020 Summer Olympics cost?

Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Organizing Committee, has announced the final financial balance of the Tokio 2020 Summer Olympics in the IOC assembly celebrated in Beijing prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics inauguration.

The thirty-second edition of the Summer Olympics had a final cost of 13.6 billion dollars. The Organizing Committee contributed 5.9 billion and the Japanese public administration spend the remaining 7.7 billion.

The most expensive Summer Olympics so far

According to Forbes MX with the 13.6 billion dollars spent in its celebration, Tokio 2020 was not the most expensive edition of the Summer Olympics. In fact, these games were "cheaper" than expected: the original budget was about 15.4 billion dollars.

-Beijing 2008: 40 billion dollars

-London 2012: 19 billion dollars

-Athens 2004: 18.2 billion dollars

-Barcelona 1992: 15.4 billion dollars

-Rio 2016: 15 billion dollars

-Tokio 2020: 13.6 billion dollars