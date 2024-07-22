Discover where and when will the 2028 Olympics be held and find out which new sport will be added.

The 2028 Olympics will kick off on July 14th, 2028, just four years after the 2024 Olympics currently underway in Paris 2024. This exciting event will be returning to the United States for the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

What is the location of the 2028 Olympics?

Los Angeles, California, was awarded the prestigious honor of hosting the 2028 Olympics. L.A. boasts a rich sporting history and world-class facilities, making it a perfect fit for the global spectacle.

Los Angeles is already gearing up for the games. The city is investing heavily in infrastructure improvements, including new and expanded public transportation options like light rail lines. This will not only enhance the experience for Olympic visitors but also leave a lasting legacy for the city’s residents.

How did LA get the 2028 Olympics?

The International Olympics Committee unanimously voted to award the 2028 Olympics to the city of Los Angeles. Initially, L.A. had bid for the 2024 Olympics but was instead granted the opportunity to host the 2028 Games. This change in schedule offers the city additional time to refine its plans, ensuring a comprehensive and memorable Olympic experience. The extended preparation period is expected to help Los Angeles create a well-organized and spectacular event.

How many times was Los Angeles the host of the Olympics?

Los Angeles has a long and distinguished history of hosting the Olympics, the city has hosted the Olympic Games a total of three times:

1932 Olympics

1984 Olympics

(Upcoming) 2028 Olympics

The 1932 Games were held during the Great Depression, but they proved to be a major success, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit. The 1984 Games were a global spectacle, featuring iconic moments like Carl Lewis’s four gold medals in athletics. With the 2028 Games on the horizon, Los Angeles looks to add another unforgettable chapter to its Olympic legacy.

Flag Football will be an Olympic Sport starting from the 2028 Olympics

Flag football has been officially added to the Olympic sports program for the first time ever, making its debut at the 2028 Olympic in Los Angeles. This exciting, non-contact version of American football is a global phenomenon, with millions of participants worldwide. The inclusion of flag football promises to bring a new wave of energy and enthusiasm to the 2028 Olympics.