Travis Hunter has caught the attention of both fans and analysts, not only because of his incredible talent displayed this season in the NCAAF but also for his ability to excel in multiple positions. Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, didn’t hesitate to warn NFL teams that whoever drafts Hunter must not overlook a key detail in the game of the Heisman Trophy winner.

In a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Coach Prime made it clear that any team looking to acquire Hunter’s services must respect his style of play on both offense and defense, and not limit him to just one position.

“He’s gonna do that (play both ways), or they shouldn’t draft him,” Sanders told Eisen. “Don’t do that. And I’m gonna make sure of that. Don’t draft him if you’re not gonna give him the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball. Now, you can be creative. He don’t have to do what we did with him here and play every snap.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s gonna be abundantly clear that this is what he wants,” Sanders also added. “This is who he is, and it’s not gonna work unless you entertain this and give him an assurance that this is what’s gonna happen. You gotta understand: Travis Hunter has another year of eligibility. So if you start the foolishness, he can do that.”

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with head coach Deion Sanders after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Sanders’ comments stem from the position Hunter might occupy on the team that drafts him. According to his current head coach, the versatile player should continue playing both as a wide receiver and a cornerback.

Advertisement

see also Dan Lanning acquires a standout NCAAF player for his Oregon Ducks through the transfer portal

The future of Sanders with the Buffaloes

Deion Sanders has undoubtedly sparked a revolution in Boulder since his arrival. Not only have the results followed, but the program has also grown exponentially in terms of roster talent and the level of play demonstrated throughout their performances.

Advertisement

Given this situation, it was logical that many would link his future to an NFL franchise, something that Coach Prime himself has dismissed. Unless something unexpected happens, Sanders will remain at the helm of the Buffaloes for a few more years.

“I’m confident that we’re gonna get something done to keep me here so that we can bring this wonderful city a national championship,” Sanders told Eisen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the two minute warning time out against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Sanders shared his feelings about the Heisman Trophy voting

Hunter narrowly defeated his colleague Ashton Jeanty of Boise State in a tightly contested vote, thus winning the Heisman Trophy. Despite securing the award, his coach, Sanders, made it clear that the margin of victory should have been much wider than it actually was.

Advertisement

“I’m sick of being nice to everybody. And first of all, it was too close. C’mon man. We’ve seen all the other stuff before. What everybody else did that was there (at the Heisman ceremony), we’ve seen that before. We ain’t never seen this before. So how can it even be close? That’s the kind of stuff that make me mad.” Sanders said on the “Colorado Football Coaches Show.”