Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns were hopeful of being Super Bowl contenders during the 2024 season. One of the best defenses in the NFL and the return of a healthy Deshaun Watson seemed to be the perfect formula.

However, the story turned out to be a disaster. The Browns have a 3-11 record and were far from competing for the AFC North against powerhouses like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, the franchise seems ready to start another rebuilding process. However, Garrett might not agree with this long-term solution. The star defensive player wants a team designed to win as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Myles Garrett leave Browns?

In a surprising statement, Myles Garrett hinted that he might leave the Cleveland Browns if he isn’t convinced by the decisions the team’s front office makes in the next months.

“I want to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us. So, if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future; winning, going deep in the playoffs and putting a great defense out there, I think that would really keep my mind at rest and keep me settled.”

Advertisement

see also Browns News: Jameis Winston addresses his reputation as a high-interception quarterback

How long is Myles Garrett’s contract with Browns?

In 2020, Myles Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Cleveland Browns and is under contract until 2026. However, with an inevitable negotiation soon for a historic extension, the future might be uncertain.

Advertisement

“I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now. And I want that to be apparent when the season is over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illuminate, illustrate that for me so that can be something I can see in the near future. Because that’s all we want to do.”

Advertisement