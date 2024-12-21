Trending topics:
Where to watch Clemson vs Texas live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Clemson take on Texas during the 2024 College Football Playoffs First Round. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this highly anticipated matchup live.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireTexas quarterback Quinn Ewers

By Leonardo Herrera

Clemson will play against Texas in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. Fans across the country can find all the key details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this eagerly awaited showdown.

The College Football Playoff first round will see the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (11-2) face off against the No. 13 Clemson Tigers (10-3) at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas head into the matchup as a 12.5-point favorite, with the total points over/under set at 50.5, adding intrigue to this high-stakes clash.

The Longhorns are looking to rebound after a narrow 22-19 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent outing. Clemson, on the other hand, comes into the game riding the momentum of a hard-fought 34-31 victory over the SMU Mustangs, showcasing their resilience and big-game potential.

When will the Clemson vs Texas match be played?

Clemson take on Texas this Saturday, December 21st, in the highly anticipated College Football Playoffs First Round. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. – IMAGO / Newscom World

Clemson vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Clemson vs Texas in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Clemson and Texas live in the United States through TNT.

