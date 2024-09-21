Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5

Crystal Palace play against Manchester United in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Crystal Palace will face off against Manchester United on Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season, and fans worldwide won’t miss a beat. The highly anticipated clash will be broadcast and live-streamed on multiple platforms, ensuring extensive coverage in various countries, making it easy for supporters to tune in and catch all the action.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United online

Manchester United‘s start to the season has been far from ideal, with only one win from their first three matches. Their sole victory came in a 1-0 debut against Fulham, where a last-minute goal salvaged three points. Following that, the Red Devils stumbled with back-to-back defeats before bouncing back with a much-needed win over Southampton in their most recent outing.

As United prepare to face Crystal Palace, the pressure is on to secure consistent results, especially against tougher opposition. Palace, still winless after two draws and two losses, will be eager to claim their first victory of the season, making this an important matchup for both sides.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (September 22)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 22)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 22)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN4 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 7

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, NBC, Telemundo