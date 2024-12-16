Rasmus Hojlund mocks Kyle Walker after Man United's comeback win vs Man City

Manchester United‘s surprising derby victory, secured by goals fromBruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, left fans with an incredible image on social media. Rasmus Hojlund, the young striker, posted a photo of himself in a heated exchange with Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, captioned: “Manchester is Red, Violets are blue, What a brilliant performance, But the Oscar goes to….”

The confrontation among Hojlund and Walker began moments before the goal when Kyle Walker fouled the striker. Rasmus immediately approached the referee to protest, only for Walker to dramatically fall to the ground, seemingly feigning injury, which sparked a wave of reactions. The incident resulted in yellow cards for both players from referee Anthony Taylor.

While Walker was mocked on social media, the controversy also caught the attention of soccer legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane criticized Walker’s actions: “How can Walker go down like that? He must be embarrassed to go down like that, an experienced player. I don’t know the guy, but I’m embarrassed for him. It’s embarrassing. I would have given a red card to Walker.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Neville, another former United player, echoed Keane’s sentiments, adding: “It’s poor from Kyle Walker. He goes down when he realises there might have been contact. I think he will be a little bit embarrassed when he sees that back.”

Advertisement

15th December 2024; Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England; Premier League Football, Manchester City versus Manchester United, ManU tempers flare between Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United and Kyle Walker of Manchester City PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12726958 DavidxBlunsden

Advertisement

Both English soccer icons agreed that Walker’s reaction was unbecoming of an experienced player. Additionally, the incident highlights the struggles of Walker, who has been out of form this season. The player, once regarded as one of the best in the world, has failed to find his rhythm on the field, with his performances this year falling short of the standard that once made him a standout. Rico Lewis, the Manchester City youth player, has gained more prominence after his poor form.

Advertisement

see also Report: Pep Guardiola targets former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate at Man United for Man City

Rasmus Hojlund and his adaptation process at Manchester United

Hojlund, joined Manchester United in the 2023-24 season from Serie A side Atalanta. His adaptation was not easy, as arriving at a club with the instability United has experienced in recent years presents challenges for any player, particularly for someone as young as 20 years-old.

Despite those challenges, Hojlund managed to score 16 goals and provide 2 assists in 43 appearances during his debut season, a solid tally for a newcomer to the Premier League. This season, he is already notched 7 goals and 1 assist in 18 games, showing significant promise. He is now fully settled in Manchester, building chemistry with his teammates and aligning well with the manager’s tactics, suggesting that this could be an even more successful season for the talented forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rubem Amorim’s strong start with Manchester United

Rubem Amorim replaced Erik Ten Hag, who was fired after failing to show good results in the game and in the standings, on November 11. The Manchester United board decided to go for a coach whose idea of the game was similar to Ten Hag‘s in order to continue a process and not have to throw it all away.

Although the idea of the game is the same, an offensive style that prioritizes the vertical possession of the ball, they have very different ways of approaching it, as Amorim prefers not to be so pragmatic and inflexible, giving free rein to the defensive part, as his style is more adapted to the rival. This is an excellent strategy used by great coaches like Carlo Ancelotti who claims that not having a style has been a key part of his success because it is easier to understand the players you have.

Advertisement

Another perfect example of this approach can be seen in the match that secured Manchester City their first Champions League title. Their performance was not the most flashy or offensive; instead, they demonstrated tactical maturity, knowing when to read the game and strike at the right moments. Rubem Amorim will aim to adopt a similar strategy at Manchester United, one that can adapt to the varying challenges of the Premier League, adjusting tactics to fit different scenarios as they arise.