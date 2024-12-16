Man United coach Ruben Amorim sends clear message to Garnacho, Rashford after derby snub

The arrival of new coach Rubem Amorim at Manchester United has been a success, with the team going five games unbeaten. On Sunday, they even triumphed over Manchester City. However, Amorim has made it clear that certain attitudes will no longer be tolerated, which is why he snubbed both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the game.

“When people at the club are losing jobs…we have to put standards really high. The way you train is really important,” Amorim said, in a clear message for both players after the Manchester derby.

Amorim’s arrival follows several instances where certain players’ attitudes were criticized in the media. Now in charge of the dressing room, he has set clear expectations and demands a much higher level of commitment from all players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He implied that Rashford and Garnacho had not been training at the required level: “New week, new life. If they train well, they will compete for a place in the team. We need Rashford and Garnacho. It was not a disciplinary thing. We have to improve our standards inside and outside the pitch,” Amorim said.

Advertisement

Rubem Amorim manager of Manchester United, ManU instructs Amad Diallo of Manchester United during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Advertisement

Manchester United players improving under Amorim

While he has established strict rules in the locker room, Amorim has not punished the players but instead emphasized that no one is guaranteed a place in the squad if they fail to perform at the highest level.

Advertisement

see also Rasmus Hojlund mocks Kyle Walker after Man United's comeback win vs Man City

Everything points to Amorim’s new rules being well received by the squad, with individual performances seeing a noticeable improvement. Players now understand that hard work and quality training are rewarded, increasing their chances of starting or earning more minutes on the field.

Those whose performances had previously fallen short, such as Andre Onana, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, and Casemiro, have all raised their game and become highly competitive once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which changes has Amorim implemented at Man United?

In addition to the changes in rules and expectations within the dressing room, Rubem Amorim has implemented the same tactical system he used at Sporting Lisbon: a 3-4-2-1 formation.

The primary goal of this setup is to strengthen Manchester United’s defense, an area that has long been a weakness for the club. Currently, the defensive trio consists of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Matthijs de Ligt. The speed and intelligence of Martinez and De Ligt have significantly enhanced Maguire’s performance, allowing him to look more comfortable. As a result, he has become a key figure in the team’s build-up play, with his exceptional passing vision proving vital in initiating attacks.

Advertisement

The midfield consists of four players, including two wingers, Diogo Dalot or Tyrell Malacia, and Noussair Mazraoui. These two players have a challenging role, as they are key to the offense, occupying the entire wing. However, they also contribute defensively, helping to press after losing possession. The two central midfielders change depending on the match, with Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Bruno Fernandes all featuring heavily in the seven games coached by Rubem. The only player who seems to be struggling is Christian Eriksen.

Advertisement

Up front, the attacking trio includes Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo. Rashford or Garnacho have also been used, except this weekend. Meanwhile, Mason Mount has integrated well into the rotation, playing a versatile role similar to Bruno Fernandes. He rotates between midfield and attack, becoming a key contributor in both areas.

Advertisement

These tactical adjustments have been a resounding success, with Manchester United not only improving their overall performance but also climbing in the Premier League standings.