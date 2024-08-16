Trending topics:
Manchester United vs Fulham: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Premier League in your country

Manchester United and Fulham kick off the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here’s how you can watch this exciting match live in your country.

Bruno Fernandes, midfielder of Manchester United
© David Rogers/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes, midfielder of Manchester United

By Fernando Franco Puga

A new Premier League season starts. Manchester United faces Fulham in Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 campaign, and here’s how to watch this game live in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Fulham online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United arrives to this game after losing the Community Shield against Manchester City. The Red Devils want to start this campaign on the right foot and end the bad streak they have had in recent years.

Its rival will be Fulham, a team that ended at 13th position last year. In the 2023/2024 season, each team got a victory against each other, so the expectations are high for this matchup.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (August 9)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 9)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 9)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 9)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Antonee Robinson of Fulham

Antonee Robinson of Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Video
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go app
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO,, SiriusXM FC

