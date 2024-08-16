Manchester United vs Fulham: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 Premier League in your country

Manchester United and Fulham kick off the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here’s how you can watch this exciting match live in your country.

A new Premier League season starts. Manchester United faces Fulham in Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 campaign, and here’s how to watch this game live in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Fulham online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United arrives to this game after losing the Community Shield against Manchester City. The Red Devils want to start this campaign on the right foot and end the bad streak they have had in recent years.

Its rival will be Fulham, a team that ended at 13th position last year. In the 2023/2024 season, each team got a victory against each other, so the expectations are high for this matchup.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (August 9)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 9)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 9)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Antonee Robinson of Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Video

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go app

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO,, SiriusXM FC

Advertisement

Advertisement