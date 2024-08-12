Rising Argentinian star Alejandro Garnacho has a chance to claim an award that Cristiano Ronaldo once won at Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho, just 20 years old, has been turning heads with his performances both for Manchester United and the Argentina national team. His standout play has earned him a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, a prestigious honor previously claimed by Cristiano Ronaldo by the time he was at the Red Devils.

This award, which has been handed out since 1973, is determined by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) members, making it one of the most respected accolades a young player can receive in England. Being nominated for such an award highlights Garnacho’s rapid rise and growing influence at Manchester United.

Notably, past winners of this award include legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney among others, placing Garnacho in elite company.

Who else is in the running?

Garnacho faces tough competition for the PFA Young Player of the Year award. Other nominees include fellow Manchester United player Kobbie Mainoo; France’s Michael Olise, who recently transferred from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich; Chelsea’s Cole Palmer; Brighton’s Brazilian talent João Pedro; and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, who has been a standout performer for the Gunners. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, August 20th.

@PFA Professional Footballers’ Association account

Last 10 winners