Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Chelsea and Arsenal will face each other in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online for FREE in the US on Fubo

After a strong showing in the Conference League against Noah, Chelsea return to Premier League action, once again facing a formidable Big Six rival. This time, it’s Arsenal, a team Chelsea have struggled against this season.

Arsenal, coming off a surprising 1-0 league loss to Newcastle and a midweek Champions League defeat to Inter, will be eager to rebound. With both clubs sitting on 18 points, they’ll be looking for a win to close the gap to the top spots. A draw does little for either side, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal match be played?

Chelsea will take on Arsenal this Sunday, November 10, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 11. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.