Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United face off against Leicester City in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

After weeks of struggles, Manchester United appears to be regaining its footing with key wins in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League. The departure of Erik ten Hag seems to have lifted some pressure off the squad as they now eye their first Premier League victory since the coach change.

The Red Devils face Leicester City next, a team they recently defeated 5-2 in the Carabao Cup. Leicester, languishing near the bottom of the table, will be desperate for points and eager to capitalize on any United missteps, even though they enter the match as underdogs.

When will the Manchester United vs Leicester City match be played?

Manchester United take on Leicester City this Sunday, November 10, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 11. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City – IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United vs Leicester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leicester City live in the USA on Peacock Premium.