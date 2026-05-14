2026 NFL schedule may have revealed major hint on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery update with Chiefs

The NFL may have quietly revealed a lot of confidence in Patrick Mahomes' recovery timeline through the Chiefs' 2026 schedule.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have received a massive vote of confidence from the NFL schedule makers regarding Patrick Mahomes’ recovery timeline. Despite the superstar quarterback still recovering from serious ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee, the league has placed Kansas City in one of the biggest spotlight windows possible to begin the 2026 season.

The Chiefs are scheduled to face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the first Monday Night Football game of the year, immediately putting Mahomes and Kansas City at the center of the NFL’s opening week. Even more interesting, the Chiefs will follow that up with another primetime appearance in Week 2 when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Both games will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, creating a massive national stage for Kansas City early in the season. While nothing is officially guaranteed regarding Mahomes’ status, the NFL’s scheduling decisions strongly suggest the league believes the star will be ready to play.

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NFL schedule could reveal confidence in Patrick Mahomes’ recovery

It would be extremely difficult to imagine the NFL investing multiple early-season primetime slots in the Chiefs without having strong confidence that Patrick Mahomes remains on schedule in his recovery process. If there were major doubts about his availability, the league easily could have saved those marquee windows for later in the calendar.

Instead, Kansas City immediately received two of the league’s biggest standalone games within the first two weeks of the season. That scheduling approach feels like a clear indication that both the Chiefs and the NFL expect Mahomes to be back under center sooner rather than later.

So far, every major report surrounding Mahomes’ recovery has been overwhelmingly positive, with multiple insiders indicating the quarterback is ahead of schedule in his rehab process.

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The NFL also understands that even without entering the season as defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs remain one of the league’s biggest attractions thanks to Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and, of course, the continued Taylor Swift factor surrounding the franchise.