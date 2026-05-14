Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 match on May 14, 2026

Pachuca receive Pumas UNAM at the Hidalgo Stadium in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. The regular season leaders face a Pachuca team hungry to reach the final. Find here how watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM Tournament Liga MX Clausura 2026 Date Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN Live Stream DirecTV Stream

How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Those planning to watch on cable or satellite TV can catch the broadcast on TUDN, where complete live coverage of this headline matchup will also be available.

Supporters looking to watch this much-anticipated clash online can follow the entire match live through DirecTV Stream, which will carry full streaming coverage from kickoff through the final whistle.

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Can I watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can catch this showdown live on DirecTV Stream, available right here with a free trial for first-time users.

Anyone hoping to follow the match from start to finish can sign up for the platform’s 5-day trial period, which includes access to the live broadcast and the chance to explore the streaming service before any payment is required.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Expect fireworks when Pachuca and Pumas UNAM collide in a high-stakes Liga MXsemifinal showdown between two of the league’s top-performing sides. Pachuca stumbled late in the regular season with back-to-back losses in Matchdays 16 and 17 that sent them tumbling down the table.

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Pachuca answered any doubts in dominant fashion by rolling past Toluca with a convincing 3-0 aggregate victory in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, regular-season leaders Pumas survived one of the wildest playoff battles imaginable, edging archrival Club America after a thrilling 6-6 aggregate draw thanks to their superior league finish.

With a trip to the final on the line, expect another hard-fought battle between two rivals ready to leave everything on the field.

Robert Kenedy of Pachuca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

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Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM: Predicted Lineups

Pachuca (4-3-3): Carlos Moreno; Carlos Sánchez, Sergio Barreto, Eduardo Bauermann, Brian García; Christian Rivera, Víctor Guzmán, Elías Montiel; Oussama Idrissi, Kenedy, Salomón Rondón.

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Rodrigo López, Nathan Silva, Rubén Duarte, Álvaro Angulo; Uriel Antuna, Pedro Vite, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jordan Carrillo; Juninho, Robert Morales.

What time is the Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM match?

The game will take place today, May 14, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM