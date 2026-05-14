Giants make important roster move after Thaddeus Dixon’s injury

The New York Giants have officially made another roster move following the devastating Achilles injury suffered by undrafted rookie Thaddeus Dixon. According to the team’s transaction report: “The Giants placed CB Thaddeus Dixon on IR and signed OLB Khalid Kareem.”

The move comes shortly after reports emerged that defensive back Nazeeh Johnson visited the organization, further suggesting the Giants may now be turning their attention toward reinforcing the secondary after already spending much of the offseason strengthening the defensive front.

New York previously added veterans Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader while also bringing in Zacch Pickens to improve the defensive line rotation. However, after Dixon’s injury and growing uncertainty in the secondary, another priority for head coach John Harbaugh could now become finding additional defensive back depth before training camp fully begins.

Advertisement

Giants facing difficult stretch after multiple injury setbacks

The last several hours have been especially difficult for the Giants after news also surfaced that Malik Nabers recently underwent a second knee surgery. The wide receiver’s status for the start of the 2026 season is now uncertain, creating major concern around the offense led by quarterback Jaxson Dart.

That uncertainty becomes even more alarming considering how difficult New York’s opening schedule appears. The Giants are expected to begin the 2026 season with major primetime matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, immediately placing enormous pressure on a roster already dealing with important health concerns.

Between Nabers’ recovery, Dixon’s Achilles injury, and the need to continue reshaping the secondary, the Giants suddenly find themselves navigating multiple major challenges before the regular season has even started.

Advertisement

The coming weeks could become critical as the Giants evaluate whether more roster additions are necessary to stabilize the team ahead of a brutal early-season stretch.