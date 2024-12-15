Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester City and Manchester United face each other in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

The Manchester Derby takes center stage as the most anticipated match of the Premier League weekend, with more than just three points on the line. Both Manchester clubs enter the match struggling for form, making this clash even more crucial. Despite a Europa League win, Manchester United‘s season has been marked by inconsistency.

On the other hand, Manchester City have experienced a rough patch, seeing their results slip and leaving them trailing in the Premier League standings. Both teams will be eager to turn their fortunes around, and there’s no better setting for a recovery than in the heated city rivalry.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

Manchester City will face Manchester United this Sunday, December 15, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 16. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.