West Ham provide important update on Michail Antonio after scary traffic accident

West Ham star Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon. His Ferrari, which was the only vehicle involved, got destroyed after the crashing, which is why the Premier League star’s health drew concern among soccer fans.

Antonio will be “monitored in hospital over the coming days, West Ham said in a statement on Sunday. A “Heartfelt thank you” was given to the emergency services who responded effectively and managed to save Michail’s life. Nonetheless, he has undergone surgery on lower limb fracture that was successful. The 34-year-old’s recovery time will be undetermined as he focuses on recovering mobility.

This personal situation affected Jamaica manager, Steve McLaren, who sent a message on behalf of Antonio’s international teammates: “On behalf of the entire group of players, support staff and technical staff, I would like to wish Michail a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him at this time.” Also, an investigation is being conducted by Essex Police that have asked for the witnesses to cooperate and the dashcam footage.

The soccer world was moved by this situation and fans are wishing for Antonio’s speedy recovery even if he has to retire. The player’s professional career has been very impressive, becoming the leader of the Hammers’ offense.

Michail Antonio of West Ham United during the Premier League match Leicester City vs West Ham United at King Power Stadium, Leicester, United Kingdom, 3rd December 2024.

Surprisingly, the Jamaica international had previously been involved in another traffic accident in 2019. Antonio crashed his Lamborghini Huracan into the garden of a family home in Balham, south London. In that accident, he was dressed as a snowman after losing the control of his car. Three years ago, he expressed that he was struggling finding an insurance to cover his new cars since “no-one wanted to insure me!,” said the forward.

Michail Antonio is the club’s all-time leading scorer in Premier League era

The Jamaican forward holds his club’s scoring record in the Premier League with 68 goals in 268 appearances. Back in 2015, Antonio arrived to the Hammers as a right wing back/right midfield where he stood out for his speed. This is why he’s played on the right flank with a single objective: to attack the spaces behind the backs of the defenders and look for some good crosses.

His remarkable transformation as a player came in 2019, when he emerged as a striker and became the team’s primary offensive leader, scoring 10 goals, while Sébastien Haller added 7. What stands out is that the Jamaican had never been regarded as a top scorer by any team or journalist, yet he became an emblematic figure for West Ham, one of the most historic teams in English soccer history.

