New report reveals Brock Purdy’s future in the NFL after challenging season with 49ers

Brock Purdy’s 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers has been far from ideal. It’s been a tough and sluggish campaign, and with just a few weeks left in the regular season, it’s unlikely that Purdy or the team can call this year a success. However, a new report signals a positive turn for Purdy regarding his long-term future in the NFL.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the 49ers are expected to make a significant commitment to Purdy this offseason. “I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multi-year contract extension with Purdy this offseason,” Russini reported.

This update aligns with the message the franchise has been sending for months—that Purdy is their quarterback of the future. The Athletic report further indicates the team plans to stand by not only Purdy but also head coach Kyle Shanahan as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

The 2024 season has been one of the roughest for San Francisco since 2020, a year in which they lost 10 of their 16 games. While there are still three weeks left in the current season, the chances of the 49ers salvaging their record remain slim.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) signals to a teammate during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers on September 29, 2024 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Brock Purdy’s Current Salary and the 49ers’ Backup Options

Purdy has been playing under a team-friendly deal, earning $985,000 this season with a modest signing bonus of $19,000. This marks a slight bump from 2023 when he earned $870,000. The 49ers quarterback is still on his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $3.7 million that runs through the 2025 season.

If, for any reason, negotiations don’t go as planned, the 49ers’ current roster includes backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs. However, should Purdy’s situation change, it’s likely San Francisco would look for a more experienced quarterback to lead the team moving forward.