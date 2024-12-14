Manchester United star Casemiro chooses his top three greatest players of this generation

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who was a key figure in Real Madrid’s dominant midfield during their run to five UEFA Champions League titles, is now showcasing his talent at Manchester United. Having shared the pitch with legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Casemiro didn’t hesitate when asked to name his top three players of this generation.

In a 2023 interview with Placar magazine, Casemiro named Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar as the greatest players of his era. “I had the pleasure of seeing [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar, who are the three greatest of my generation,” Casemiro said.

Having shared iconic moments with Ronaldo during their time at Real Madrid and later at Manchester United, Casemiro acknowledged the Portuguese star’s immense impact—and even joked about his relief at not having faced Ronaldo as an opponent. “I never played against Cristiano, thank God!” Casemiro said with a smile. “He gave me many titles and victories.”

The 32-year-old midfielder was unwavering in his assessment, even after witnessing the brilliance of other soccer legends. “I saw Ronaldo [Nazario], I saw Zinedine Zidane,” Casemiro continued. “But without a doubt, these three are the best of my time.”

Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Carlos Casemiro during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Casemiro praises Lionel Messi

Though Casemiro never played alongside Messi, he expressed admiration for the Argentine superstar, whom he faced numerous times in El Clásico battles between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“Lionel Messi made his mark. You can’t deny it,” Casemiro said. “He was always a rival with Barcelona and with Argentina. There was no way to escape it. But those who like soccer, like Messi. It was a pleasure playing against him. He is a guy who does not need comment. You just have to admire him.”

Casemiro’s career achievements

Casemiro’s legacy at Real Madrid is etched in soccer history. During his time at the Spanish club, he won five Champions League titles, along with three La Liga trophies, three Spanish Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups. He also lifted the Copa del Rey in the 2013/14 season.

At Manchester United, Casemiro has continued his winning ways, claiming the EFL Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup the following year.