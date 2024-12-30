Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate and Man United legend reflects on fans' harsh treatment of squad player

Manchester United recently changed their coach in an effort to salvage their season. However, the shift has not produced the desired results, with the team now suffering four consecutive defeats following their impressive victory over Manchester City. Amid the turmoil, a controversial incident involving the club’s newest signing, Joshua Zirkzee, has drawn significant attention, and criticism. Man United legend and former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gary Neville, addressed the situation with strong words.

“I actually feel sorry for him, I really do…I know he is earning a lot of money here, but there is a human being in there. He is basically being cheered off by his own fans and that is brutal. I have not seen that too many times at Old Trafford in the 43 years I have been coming here,” stated Neville.

The controversy unfolded during the match when coach Rubem Amorim made the surprising decision to substitute Zirkzee in the 33rd minute of the first half. With the team conceding two early goals, Amorim opted to replace the striker with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to regain control of the game. The decision was met with a hostile reaction from the stands, as jeers from frustrated fans followed Zirkzee down the tunnel and back to the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Neville’s remarks highlighted the severity of the situation, calling it an unprecedented moment in his long history at Old Trafford. The decision to withdraw Zirkzee so early, while tactical, exposed the player to intense scrutiny from supporters, many of whom are disappointed with his performances since joining the club. Amorim’s gamble to adjust his approach has only added to the mounting pressure on the player during an already challenging period for Manchester United.

Gary Neville, the Sky TV pundit ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford, Manchester, England on 30 December 2024.

Advertisement

Are Joshua Zirkzee’s first-season numbers low compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s?

Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Manchester United from Bologna, one of the revelation teams of the Italian league, in a high-profile transfer worth $43 million. However, his start at Old Trafford has been far from ideal, with only 4 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes something clear on Ruben Amorim's work as Manchester United coach

While these numbers are underwhelming, it is important to contextualize his performance within the broader struggles of the team, which has been in poor form throughout the season. Even a managerial change has yet to reverse this disappointing trend.

Advertisement

It is also worth remembering that stars are not made overnight. Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, faced similar challenges during his early days at Manchester United. In his first season, Cristiano managed just 4 goals and 4 assists in 29 matches. His second season brought only marginal improvement, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 33 games. It was not until his fourth campaign that he truly hit his stride, recording an impressive 17 goals and 8 assists in 34 appearances.

Given this perspective, it may be premature to judge Zirkzee’s impact on the team. With just 19 appearances in the Premier League, the striker is still adapting to the demands of England’s top flight. However, the poor reaction from the crowd during his recent substitution visibly affected the young player, adding to the pressure he already faces. Patience and time may be key for Zirkzee to unlock his potential and make a significant impact at Manchester United.

Advertisement